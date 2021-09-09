Notis McConarty Edward Trims Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Notis McConarty Edward lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after buying an additional 2,060,453 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1,621.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,016,000 after acquiring an additional 572,868 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,343,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,630,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,661,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,860,000 after acquiring an additional 462,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $2.13 on Thursday, hitting $342.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,195. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $344.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $321.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.99. The company has a market capitalization of $217.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.61.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

