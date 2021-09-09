Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $269.60 and last traded at $268.79. Approximately 87,863 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,451,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.49.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $11,346,962.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,091.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.87, for a total transaction of $332,459.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,858.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,064 shares of company stock worth $17,972,046. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Novavax by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

