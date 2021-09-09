Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,897.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 4.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, DNB Markets raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $100.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $237.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.39.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.5571 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.90%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.