NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) traded down 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.91 and last traded at $12.10. 9,411 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,826,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRXP. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $400,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $463,000. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage, small molecule pharmaceutical company which develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company recently announced a commercial partnership with Relief Therapeutics Holding AG for global commercialization of ZYESAMI (Aviptadil), an application for COVID-related respiratory failure (the “”NRx COVID-19 Drug””).

