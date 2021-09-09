Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Receives $57.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

NUAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 983.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 135,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 122,883 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.3% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 108,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

NUAN traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.20. 45,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,586,717. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.65. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -424.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nuance Communications has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $55.27.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nuance Communications will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

