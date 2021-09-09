Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.53

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.53 and last traded at $30.53, with a volume of 556 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.37.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average is $28.49.

Get Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.449 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the second quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 42.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 202.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 17.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX)

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.