NXM Price Tops $132.80 on Major Exchanges (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One NXM coin can now be purchased for approximately $132.80 or 0.00284787 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $879.40 million and approximately $173.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NXM has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00061556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.04 or 0.00169505 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00014993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00044082 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a coin. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,908,999 coins and its circulating supply is 6,621,938 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.