O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 452,875 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,833,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452,875 shares during the period. Amcor comprises about 0.9% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $43,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMCR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

AMCR traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.16. 233,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,297,065. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.51%.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $106,850.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $8,373,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,928.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,204,909 shares of company stock valued at $15,019,767 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.