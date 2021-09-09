O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 24,439 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 547,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,439 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $31,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1,318.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $526,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Comcast by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155,779 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,251 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Comcast by 283.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,767,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $257,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Comcast by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 83,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,717 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.59. 335,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,214,514. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

