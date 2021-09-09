O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 2,554 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Molina Healthcare worth $27,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4.6% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 145.8% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 8.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $297.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.25.

NYSE MOH traded down $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $260.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,053. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.40 and a fifty-two week high of $283.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.