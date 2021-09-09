O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $18.68 Million Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,663 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $18,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BXP. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,393,000 after buying an additional 391,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,168,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,587,000 after acquiring an additional 35,196 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,548,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,361,000 after acquiring an additional 223,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,977,000 after purchasing an additional 37,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,741,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,191,000 after purchasing an additional 74,364 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BXP traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.75. 13,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,500. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $124.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.67.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

BXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.71.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

