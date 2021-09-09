O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $34.17 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 859.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,210 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of The J. M. Smucker worth $34,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 308,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,996,000 after acquiring an additional 23,512 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 21,475 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 162,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after buying an additional 44,421 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 371,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,185,000 after buying an additional 29,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after buying an additional 10,439 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SJM traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.06. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SJM. Zacks Investment Research cut The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

