O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 232,341 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,516 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 232,341 shares during the period. Seagate Technology makes up approximately 1.2% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Seagate Technology worth $58,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,186 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Seagate Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,028,352 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $530,072,000 after acquiring an additional 194,420 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,059,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $158,045,000 after acquiring an additional 112,427 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Seagate Technology by 262.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Seagate Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $145,798,000 after acquiring an additional 19,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.28. The company had a trading volume of 120,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,508. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $45.79 and a one year high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.39.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

