Oddo Bhf Initiates Coverage on Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Investment analysts at Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

RACE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.78.

NYSE RACE opened at $219.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.63. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $176.03 and a fifty-two week high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 7.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 269,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,079 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Ferrari by 1.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ferrari by 18.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,060,000 after buying an additional 195,502 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 9.8% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

