OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OGE. Bank of America raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

OGE opened at $35.71 on Tuesday. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $36.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 592.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

