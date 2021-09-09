OKB (OKB) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $287.50 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. OKB has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $287.50 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OKB has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One OKB coin can now be bought for approximately $18.69 or 0.00040306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00061110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.21 or 0.00164368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00044474 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

