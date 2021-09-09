Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights lifted their price objective on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $289.67.

Okta stock opened at $263.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.53 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.84 and its 200 day moving average is $241.72. Okta has a twelve month low of $185.05 and a twelve month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Okta will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,531 shares of company stock worth $52,605,591 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Okta by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,738,000 after buying an additional 1,514,962 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 122.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,745,000 after buying an additional 990,869 shares during the period. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,669,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,661,000 after acquiring an additional 634,233 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

