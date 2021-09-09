OMG Network (OMG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.46 Billion

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $1.46 billion worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 36.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for about $9.08 or 0.00019347 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

