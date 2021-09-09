Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

ONCY stock opened at $2.13 on Thursday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $117.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 94,390 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 13,431 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 33.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the period. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

