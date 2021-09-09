Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.09

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.09 and last traded at $27.81, with a volume of 6553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 97.85 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.37.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. FMR LLC grew its stake in Option Care Health by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,053,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,086,000 after buying an additional 5,933,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Option Care Health by 21.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,109,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,802 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Option Care Health by 38.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,666,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,728 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Option Care Health by 26.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,702,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,369,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,003,000 after purchasing an additional 67,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

