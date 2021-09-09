Oraichain Token (ORAI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.86 Million

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Oraichain Token coin can now be bought for about $9.22 or 0.00019891 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Oraichain Token has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. Oraichain Token has a total market capitalization of $18.86 million and $493,142.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00059959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.35 or 0.00173264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00044299 BTC.

Oraichain Token Coin Profile

Oraichain Token (CRYPTO:ORAI) is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. The official message board for Oraichain Token is medium.com/oraichain . Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Oraichain Token Coin Trading

