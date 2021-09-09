Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ORAN. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays downgraded Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orange currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Get Orange alerts:

NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02. Orange has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $13.09. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Orange by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,513,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,312,000 after acquiring an additional 102,552 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Orange by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 56,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Orange by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,378,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Orange by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,559,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,717,000 after acquiring an additional 57,689 shares during the period. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.