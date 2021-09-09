Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) Receives €12.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €12.60 ($14.82).

ORA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on Orange in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on Orange in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Orange in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.80 ($12.71) target price on Orange in a research note on Wednesday.

EPA:ORA traded up €0.03 ($0.04) on Monday, hitting €9.55 ($11.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,092,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of €10.03. Orange has a one year low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a one year high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

