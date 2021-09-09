Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Tops $0.0940 on Major Exchanges

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 64.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. In the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 67.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0940 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $302,876.66 and approximately $18,318.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,002.23 or 0.99922639 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00054821 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $423.07 or 0.00899410 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008209 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $206.18 or 0.00438319 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.56 or 0.00313697 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00068244 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005140 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.