Orion Protocol (ORN) Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. In the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Orion Protocol coin can now be bought for $8.08 or 0.00017219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orion Protocol has a total market capitalization of $243.20 million and approximately $18.10 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00060709 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.91 or 0.00174529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00014836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Orion Protocol Coin Profile

Orion Protocol (ORN) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,095,000 coins. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io . The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

