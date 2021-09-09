Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) were down 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.40 and last traded at $18.48. Approximately 4,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,040,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OCDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.72.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.39 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $80,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,489.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 41,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $826,042.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,962 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCDX. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

