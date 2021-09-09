Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares Purchases 30,000 Shares

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$12,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,139,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,582,941.47.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Robert Wares acquired 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Robert Wares purchased 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$11,550.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Robert Wares acquired 31,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,500.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Robert Wares purchased 31,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,865.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,000.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Robert Wares purchased 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Robert Wares bought 46,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,240.00.

OM opened at C$0.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.44. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a 1 year low of C$0.35 and a 1 year high of C$0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$76.53 million and a PE ratio of -30.77.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,553 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

