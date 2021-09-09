Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stake Reduced by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,533 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 183,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 60,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $90.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.87. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $58.04 and a 52 week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.