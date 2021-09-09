Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Holdings Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Otter Tail by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Otter Tail by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Otter Tail by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Otter Tail by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $57.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.48. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OTTR. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Otter Tail from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

