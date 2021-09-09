Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.49% from the stock’s current price.

OVV has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.56.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at C$35.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$9.07 and a 12-month high of C$40.98.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.25 billion.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

