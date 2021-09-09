Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) shares dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $89.65 and last traded at $89.65. Approximately 23 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 109,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.15.

OXM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1,788.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.82%.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Oxford Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Oxford Industries by 466.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

