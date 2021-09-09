Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will report $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.68. Pacira BioSciences reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCRX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.15.

In related news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $25,158.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $119,879.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,829.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,514 shares of company stock valued at $150,511. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 95.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,030,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,540,000 after purchasing an additional 503,548 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,715,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,442,000 after buying an additional 423,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,724,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,709,000 after buying an additional 218,398 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,834,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 27.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,506,000 after buying an additional 169,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

PCRX traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.21. The stock had a trading volume of 357,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,840. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.09. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

