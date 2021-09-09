Page Arthur B Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Page Arthur B lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.1% of Page Arthur B’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $989,563,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after buying an additional 4,108,666 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,884,000 after buying an additional 2,793,345 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,233,000 after buying an additional 2,694,674 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,505,000 after buying an additional 2,676,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $145,813.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

PG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.56. The company had a trading volume of 40,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,972,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $351.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.04.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

