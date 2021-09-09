Page Arthur B Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Page Arthur B trimmed its holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,120 shares during the period. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Roche were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Roche by 58.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in Roche by 0.8% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Roche by 2.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Roche by 7.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTCMKTS RHHBY traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.49. 526,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $331.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.92. Roche Holding AG has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $51.05.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RHHBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on Roche in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $46.42 price objective on Roche and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roche has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

