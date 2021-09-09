PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pagerduty Inc. provides digital operations management solutions. The Company offers software as a service based platform PagerDuty, which helps developers, DevOps, information technology operations and business to prevent and resolve business impacting incidents. Pagerduty Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.07.

PD opened at $46.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $58.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.04. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 1.29.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $71,405.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $2,892,919.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,678 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 5,539.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 2.8% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 67,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 76.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 38.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 37,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

