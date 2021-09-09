Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,343 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total transaction of $3,177,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,766,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,684 shares of company stock worth $20,123,379. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PANW stock opened at $465.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $470.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $403.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.01.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.69.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

