Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Holdings Lessened by Grand Central Investment Group

Grand Central Investment Group lowered its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,381 shares during the period. Pan American Silver makes up about 11.7% of Grand Central Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Grand Central Investment Group owned approximately 0.22% of Pan American Silver worth $13,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,242,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,391,000 after buying an additional 402,333 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 10.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,629,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,007,000 after purchasing an additional 337,511 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,672,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,230,000 after purchasing an additional 82,261 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 7.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,561,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,847,000 after purchasing an additional 111,385 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 5.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,159,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,784,000 after purchasing an additional 56,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

NASDAQ:PAAS traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $25.91. 27,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,840. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.72 and a 1 year high of $39.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.30. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.