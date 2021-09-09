Papp L Roy & Associates Acquires 1,223 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 4.3% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $34,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $261,744,000 after acquiring an additional 21,484 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 55I LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.31.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BLK traded up $6.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $930.85. 3,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,333. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $959.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $902.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $840.04. The company has a market cap of $141.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

