Papp L Roy & Associates Acquires 604 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Papp L Roy & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,311,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,221,000 after buying an additional 1,188,442 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,630,000 after buying an additional 528,154 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 421.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after buying an additional 448,001 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,828,000 after buying an additional 261,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 97.4% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 379,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,613,000 after buying an additional 187,467 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $109.20. The stock had a trading volume of 13,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,392. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.15. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $75.89 and a 1 year high of $109.81.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

