Papp L Roy & Associates Lowers Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises 1.1% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,800,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,942,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADI. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

ADI stock traded up $4.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.04. 137,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,443,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.83. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

