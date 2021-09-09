Papp L Roy & Associates Purchases 9,882 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Fiserv by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.01. The stock had a trading volume of 35,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,345. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

