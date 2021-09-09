Papp L Roy & Associates Raises Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,612 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 1.4% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in NIKE were worth $11,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of NIKE by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 19,972 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,301,618 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $201,087,000 after buying an additional 45,576 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 15,622 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward grew its position in NIKE by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 15,670 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in NIKE by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,997,400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $617,199,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.57. 322,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,277,695. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.61 and its 200-day moving average is $145.84. The firm has a market cap of $260.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.74 and a twelve month high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.26.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

