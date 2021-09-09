Parabellum Acquisition Corp. (PRBM.U) to Raise $125 Million in IPO

Parabellum Acquisition Corp. (PRBM.U) is planning to raise $125 million in an initial public offering on the week of September 13th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 12,500,000 shares at a price of $10.00 per share.

The company has a market-cap of $156.3 million.

B. Riley Securities, Inc. served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Parabellum Acquisition Corp. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We intend to focus our search on companies with an enterprise value of $300 million to $1 billion that have unique technologies and business models and are actively engaged in the Internet of Things (“IoT”) transformation in a variety of segments such as consumer, industrial, automotive, medical and others. (Note: Parabellum Acquisition filed its S-1 for its SPAC IPO in late March 2021.) “.

Parabellum Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2021 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 3811 Turtle Creek Blvd Suite 2125 Dallas, TX 75219 and can be reached via phone at (972) 591-8349.

