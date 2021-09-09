Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 241 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneva Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 49,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $79,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.6% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 274,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,109,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.53.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $96.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.15. The company has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.45 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

