Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 345 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 17.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 96.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 109.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,696,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $117.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.54 and its 200 day moving average is $115.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

