Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,685,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $306,475,000 after acquiring an additional 96,061 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 98,103 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $732,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 329,210 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $18,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA opened at $51.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.22. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

