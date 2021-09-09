Parallel Advisors LLC Has $208,000 Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,441 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Splunk by 16.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,955 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 83.7% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 27.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth $3,803,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.10.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,791 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock opened at $155.25 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.28 and a twelve month high of $222.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

