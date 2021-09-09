Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,227 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $33.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.76) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.