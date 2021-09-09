PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

Get PaySign alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PAYS. DA Davidson upgraded PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.75 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PaySign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYS opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. PaySign has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.22.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that PaySign will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joan M. Herman sold 76,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $180,889.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 836,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,143.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 39,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $123,494.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,322,986 shares in the company, valued at $29,180,946.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,584 shares of company stock valued at $326,827. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of PaySign in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PaySign (PAYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.