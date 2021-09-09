Peel Hunt Initiates Coverage on Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)

Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

BTVCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.72 target price on Britvic and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Britvic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.33 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Britvic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $26.72 target price on Britvic and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $211.55.

Shares of BTVCY opened at $27.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.03. Britvic has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $29.19.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

